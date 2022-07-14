Advertisement
Zendaya celebrates apparent kitchen injury with a vow: ‘back to never cooking again’

A young woman in a torso-baring top and skirt smiles and presses her palms together
Zendaya arrives at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood in March.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Zendaya can do a lot of things, but apparently cooking isn’t one of them.

One day after Zendaya made Emmys history by becoming the youngest woman producer nominated for the TV honor, the “Euphoria” star fell back to earth after she apparently cut herself with a knife while cooking. Wednesday evening, she posted a trilogy of photos to her Instagram story, taking viewers on a whirlwind ride through the incident’s aftermath.

“See now... this is why I don’t cook,” she wrote, captioning a photo of her bloody pointer finger sealed in taped gauze.

Two hours later, she posted another photo showing gloved doctors stitching up the finger. Still, she’s smiling through the pain — as seen in the final selfie featuring a happy Zendaya next to her assistant Darnell Appling.

“Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” she added.

Tuesday morning, Zendaya learned she was up for four Emmys, including lead actress in a drama series for “Euphoria” (which garnered a whopping 16 nominations total). At 25, she became the youngest person to be nominated twice in the lead actress category after winning it in 2020 for the same show.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she shared on Instagram after nominations were announced.

“I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you.”

Before “Euphoria” premiered in 2019, Zendaya spoke with The Times about the show’s serious nature and warned fans of what they hoped to accomplish.

“This show is in no way to tell people what the right thing to do is,” said Zendaya, who was then 22. “This is not ‘The Moral Message Show.’ This is to inspire compassion among people for other human beings and to understand that everyone has a story you don’t know about, a battle that they’re fighting that you don’t understand. I don’t find the show shocking, but there will be people who do.”

Television
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

