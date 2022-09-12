Advertisement
Television

How to watch the 74th Emmy Awards

By Ed Stockly
“Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson hosts television’s biggest night of the year, the 74th Emmy Awards, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. The broadcast will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock at 5 p.m. and will reair on NBC at 8 p.m.

Scheduled presenters include Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”); Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”); Kelly Clarkson; Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”); Taye Diggs (“All American”); Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”); Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”); Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi”) and others.

The HBO drama “Succession” leads all programs this year with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO), each with 20. “Hacks” (HBO Max) and “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) both have 17, and “Euphoria” (HBO) has 16. Rounding out the top 10 are “Barry” (HBO), “Dopesick” (Hulu), “Severance” (Apple TV+) and “Squid Game” (Netflix) with 14 each.

Check out awards columnist Glenn Whipp’s final Emmy predictions to find out who’s likely to win Monday — and who might play spoiler.

‘74th Emmy Awards’


Where: NBC

When: 5 p.m. Monday (repeats at 8 p.m.)

Streaming: Peacock

Rating: TV-14 (may be unsuitable for children under the age of 14)

