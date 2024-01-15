‘Succession’ wraps big Emmy night with drama series win

It turns out that the best way to applaud the fourth and final season of “Succession” is with the Emmy Award for drama series.

The HBO series was awarded the top honor at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday for the third time.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” kept audiences rapt with its finale, which revealed who would take over as the leader of Waystar Royco, the fictional international conglomerate founded by mogul Logan Roy , played by Brian Cox. The drama beat out fellow nominated series “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets.” It previously won this award in 2020 and 2022, for its second and third seasons, respectively.

“Succession” led the Emmys race with 27 nods when the nominations were announced in July. It also took home the awards for lead actor Kieran Culkin, lead actress Sarah Snook and supporting actor Matthew Macfadyen, as well as writing and directing.

“It was a great sadness to end the show,” said Armstrong, accepting the Emmy for writing for a drama series. “But it’s a great pleasure to do it.”