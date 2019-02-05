Hollywood Bowl 2019 lineup: John Legend, Hugh Jackman, Cyndi Lauper and, yes, Harry Potter

Then there’s the movie music, which is always a Bowl favorite. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” will be screened June 29 with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Justin Freer. “Jurassic Park” will play Aug. 16-17 with David Newman conducting. Legendary composer John Williams is returning to the Bowl for “Maestro of the Movies” nights Aug. 30-Sept. 1 featuring his scores played live to film clips (Newman conducts). And the usual sing-along “Sound of Music”? It’s back Sept. 21.