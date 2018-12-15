Simon Helberg trades ‘Big Bang’ for George Bailey and a twist on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“I had like six lines,” he recalls. “And I hammed it up so immensely that I got, like, a round of applause, just because everybody needed a laugh at that point. It would be like if Jerry Lewis landed in the middle of a Hellman play. It took me years to calm down. It wasn’t until I was at NYU where a teacher literally said to me, ‘You’re not allowed to do comedy for a while.’ She made me do ‘Richard II.’ And I was terrified, but I think ultimately it led me to being a better actor.”