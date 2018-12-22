Essential Arts: Bryan Cranston on Broadway, LAUSD backs off mural censorship, a violinist's new gig

Welcome to the holiday weekend! I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of what is making us mad as hell … in the best way possible.
A POTENT ‘NETWORK’
Bryan Cranston is tearing things up in Ivo van Hove’s Broadway production of “Network,” inspired by the 1976 Sydney Lumet film, and Times theater critic Charles McNulty says it’s “unmissable.” Cranston plays Howard Beale, the fading newscaster who finds a renewed audience by ranting against hypocrisy. “Tottering in a raincoat as his mind unspools and his ratings explode, Cranston’s Howard has the look of tortured bafflement of a New York King Lear,” writes McNulty. Los Angeles Times
Back in Los Angeles, McNulty had a gander at Taylor Mac’s “Holiday Sauce,” which brought “drag dazzle, queer straight talk and cabaret radicalism” to UCLA’s Royce Hall. It was, he writes, “a cathartic spell to make things a little lighter for all those who find caroling, eggnog and enforced family visits destabilizing.” Los Angeles Times
LAUSD BACKS OFF MURAL CENSORSHIP
The Los Angeles Unified School District put a hold on its plan to paint over a mural by Beau Stanton at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Koreatown. An activist had claimed that a starburst pattern portrayed a Japanese flag from World War II; LAUSD responded by saying it would remove the mural. Over the weekend, however, street artist Shepard Fairey said he would insist on the removal of his own mural if the plan proceeded. Los Angeles Times
Plus, Times art critic Christopher Knight notes that the federal Visual Artists Rights Act and the California Art Preservation Act put limits on the destruction of art. Others, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and podcasters on Korean American Heritage, have also spoken out against mural’s destruction. “The dispute in Koreatown is over bowing to an intolerable demand for censorship,” writes Times art critic Christopher Knight. “LAUSD should not be an instrument for that.” Los Angeles Times
CHALLENGES FOR LACMA RE-BUILD
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art set a goal to hit $600 million in fundraising for its planned Peter Zumthor-designed building by the end of this eyar. But the campaign is still only at $560 million. “People don’t know if there’ll be a downturn or anything like that — but we’re not worried,” director Michael Govan tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin. “We have lots of contingencies in the budget.” Even so, the museum now not only faces the challenge of additional fundraising, but of packing up its collection for eventual construction. Los Angeles Times
TINY HOUSES
Pasadena’s ArtCenter College of Design recently worked on a two-term project to create solutions for the homeless and now three full-scale prototypes of tiny houses and numerous models from the project are on view at the Main Museum. “You can’t remove politics from design on this level at all,” ArtCenter professor James Meraz told The Times’ Jessica Gelt. “We immediately got thrust into the NIMBY idea that people don’t want this.” Los Angeles Times
VIOLINIST TO ACTIVIST
After winning the MacArthur fellowship this year for his social justice work, violinist Vijay Gupta is giving up his seat at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and will turn full time to activism and his nonprofit Street Symphony. “I feel like the L.A. Phil saved my life when I was a 19-year-old kid,” he tells Deborah Vankin. “And I’m really excited to take that artistry beyond Los Angeles and beyond the work of being in an orchestra.” Los Angeles Times
YEAR IN REVIEW
Because no end-of-year is complete without a look back…
— Christopher Knight reports on how female artists finally outnumbered men in solo museum shows in Los Angeles in 2018: 11 to six — in a year in which women’s issues in art and politics were top of mind. Los Angeles Times
— Jeffrey Fleishman looks at how the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh provided “messy entertainment” and bared deep divisions. Los Angeles Times
— I look at the ways in which the tension between art and money played out in 2018: including a Banksy auction, anti-gentrification protests and the complicated questions of patronage when museums and the moneyed are connected to ugly political news. Los Angeles Times
SANDOVAL ON THE SCREEN
Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval has plenty of accomplishments to his name. The latest: The Cuban-born musician recently scored Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” about a nonagenarian who becomes a drug runner. It’s a subtle work, he tells contributor Tim Greiving, Eastwood didn’t want to “give away, in the very beginning, all the drama and all the problem that come afterward.” Los Angeles Times
ART AND ABOUT
L.A. artist Mark Bradford has a new sculpture in San Diego that can be seen for miles: a blinking light atop a 196-foot pole that telegraphs the phrase “What Hath God Wrought” in Morse code. The phrase is derived from the first words ever sent via telegraph, but in our current political context, writes Times contributor Leah Ollman, “the inference is typically bleak.” Los Angeles Times
Ollman also reviews two Los Angeles shows, including Leidy Churchman’s “tender and inquisitive” paintings at Reena Spaulings Fine Art, and Max Hooper Schneider’s bizarre aquariums and bleak dollhouses at Jenny’s, which “twists our cultural of abundance into a freakish dystopia.”
ON STAGE
Contributor F. Kathleen Foley reports on the Troubador Theater Company’s rollicking Christmas spoof “The Year Without a Santana Claus,” on view at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood through Dec. 30. Los Angeles Times
While Gary Goldstein checks out “Love Actually Live,” inspired by the 2003 holiday rom-com. Fans of the show will love it, actually: “Simply let this superbly mounted, quasi-jukebox musical wash over you with the warmth and joy of its myriad components,” writes Goldstein. Los Angeles Times
READY FOR THE WEEKEND
Matt Cooper has the week ahead in museums, dance, theater and classical music — as well his weekend picks, including a re-imagined “Nutcracker Suite” and a free holiday celebration at the Music Center. Los Angeles Times
