Five Oscar nominations that surprised — and how they happened

Then there was also Aparicio’s own “A Star Is Born” story. The 25-year-old auditioned for “Roma” only at the behest of her sister, who was pregnant and insisted that Aparicio try out in her place. Aparicio had never heard of “Roma” filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. When he told her she had won the role, she was happy but also a little sad because she had just earned her teaching credential and would have to delay pursuing her vocation.