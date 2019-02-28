Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be Disneyland’s most interactive experience. Let’s play

“When we're all playing a video game or something, we may make very extreme choices,” he says. “We're playing with different versions of ourselves. Some people want to do that when they come to the parks too. They might want to explore a side and play the role of a character. It's amazing how many people want to play as a Dark Side character. It's great to exercise that side of our personality. But not everybody wants to do that when you're with your family or with grandma.”