Tense and intense, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is not your mother's Disneyland

I had mentioned the verboten term "lightsabers" because we were looking for the place where you can build your own, and it was hard to find. In the Black Spire Outpost of Batuu the only signage is in Aurebesh, a fictional language with which I am unfamilar (and having struggled long enough with J.R.R. Tolkien's Elvish and George R.R. Martin's Valerian, was in no mood to learn) and many of the stores and restaurants exist behind closed doors; you approach and they open, and only then are their contents revealed.