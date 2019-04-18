Watch the ‘Child’s Play’ trailer starring Mark Hamill’s tech-savvy Chucky

According to Thursday’s new trailer for “Child’s Play,” Chucky has gone digital.
The slasher icon of the 1988 horror classic gets a terrifying update in the upcoming movie, which stars Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky.
The remake still centers on a single mother (Aubrey Plaza) who unwittingly gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a sinister doll. But this time the toy is also connected to its owner’s household technology systems.
The trailer for the movie, directed by Lars Klevberg and also featuring Brian Tyree Henry, shows numerous terrors tied to cellphones, televisions, synced cars and flying drones.
“Child’s Play” hits theaters June 21.