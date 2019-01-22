Oscar nominations shut out female directors — again

Female directors were shut out despite the numerous women who directed acclaimed movies in the past year, including Chloé Zhao (“The Rider”), Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”), Tamara Jenkins (“Private Life”), Debra Granik (“Leave No Trace”), Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”), to name a few. (Three of them — Granik, Jenkins and Ramsay — have been nominated for Independent Spirit Awards.)