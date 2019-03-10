Indie Focus: The independent roots of ‘Captain Marvel’

For the Associated Press, Lindsey Bahr added, “I spent over two hours with Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and I still have no idea what her personality is. Sure, there’s a lot more going on in ‘Captain Marvel,’ but it’s a pretty egregious failing considering that the creative bigwigs at Marvel had 10 years and 20 films to work it out .… I came out of the film from writers/directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck not caring all that much about her beyond what her dazzling powers might mean for the next Avengers film, which is perhaps the lamest way of all to experience these movies.”