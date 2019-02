Oscar moments: A minute-by-minute breakdown of the 91st Academy Awards

Malek says, “We made a film about [Freddie Mercury] … a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself, and the fact that I’m celebrating him and this story tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I’m a first-generation American and part of my story is being written right now.” It’s a beautiful sentiment, though I wish it better described the movie, whose treatment of Mercury’s sexuality is both dispiritingly evasive and weirdly judgmental.