Oscar moments: A minute-by-minute breakdown of the 91st Academy Awards

5:44 p.m. “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón wins his first Oscar — and likely not his last — of the evening, this one for the picture’s gorgeous black-and-white cinematography. After thanking his star, Yalitza Aparicio, he also acknowledges his usual director of photography, Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki: “It’s well known that in Billy Wilder’s office there was a sign that said ‘What Would Lubitsch Have Done?’ For me, it’s ‘What Would Chivo Lubezki Have Done?’”