Music supervisors step into the spotlight with new Grammy eligibility in soundtrack category

There still is no dedicated Academy Award for music supervision, an omission that’s become something of a white whale for the Guild (the Emmys do have a dedicated award). The creation of one could even help clear up some instances, as with 2014’s “Birdman” and 2016’s “Arrival,” where powerful scores were deemed ineligible for the original score Oscar for using pre-existing compositions. But as the Grammys become more and more open to acknowledging the craft, that influence could spread throughout the industry.