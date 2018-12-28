Ariana Grande cancels weekend concert in Vegas 'due to unforeseeable health reasons'

Ariana Grande has canceled her Saturday show in Las Vegas.
The “thank u, next” singer’s show was set to take place at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan hotel but was canceled on Friday “due to unforeseeable health reasons,” the hotel confirmed in a statement to The Times.
The cancellation comes as swarms of crowds are making their way to the desert playground for weekend celebrations to be capped off by New Year’s Eve next week.
Guests who booked Grande’s one-night concert will receive full ticket refunds through their point of purchase, the hotel said, adding that a rescheduled date has not yet been determined.
The 25-year-old hitmaker posted an Instagram story on Friday afternoon apologizing to fans for the cancellation.
“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry i won’t be able to see u this weekend,” she wrote. “i love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”
TMZ reported that the star been sick all week with bronchitis; however, a rep for Grande did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.
The former Nickelodeon star has had a highly successful year professionally with the release of her album “Sweetener” and a string of hits, but it’s been a tumultuous year in her personal life, which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and speedy engagement to and breakup with “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson.