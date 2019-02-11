Brandi Carlile soaks up the Grammy love from Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson

Brandi Carlile is in awe of the people who were awed by her Grammys performance.
The singer-songwriter hit the stage at the 61st Grammy Awards for a powerful rendition of “The Joke,” which invited plenty of high-profile fans to voice their approval on social media.
Actress Anna Kendrick declared that she was “changed” after seeing Carlile’s performance, while musician Kelly Clarkson shared that it was her “favorite of the night.”
And Carlile’s responses to all of the love has been completely charming.
“I’m fan girling over Anna Kendrick in front of my wife,” replied Carlile.
Carlile went into the evening as the most nominated female artist with six nominations. She took three wins for American roots performance, American roots song and Americana album.
But her most triumphant moment of the evening was definitely her performance and sharing the message of her music to an expanded audience.
Check out some of the impressions it left on fans below.