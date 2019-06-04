Diane von Furstenberg, Tom Ford and Jennifer Lopez celebrate at the CFDA Fashion Awards

As for the evening’s honors, Brandon Maxwell, the stylist to Lady Gaga who now designs dresses with Old World panache, took home Best Womenswear Designer and gave an effusive speech that charmed the audience. “I am so proud to be part of an industry like this,” Maxwell said at the podium, visibly fighting back tears, “where we wake up every day charged with the idea that making a woman feel good — and making someone happy — is valid.”