Father’s Day shopping: Give the gift of grooming with these fresh products

With Father’s Day coming up soon as well as the official start of summer on June 21, it seems like a perfect time for guys to take a dive into what’s new in the world of skin care and grooming products.
So, thinking about the changing seasons and a very modern guy’s grooming routine, here’s a look at fresh products and brands to keep you, Dad or the special man in your life looking and smelling good.
Louis Vuitton
Featuring packaging designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel, the unisex trio that make up Louis Vuitton’s Les Colognes Collection — Sun Song, Cactus Garden and Afternoon Swim — by the brand’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud captures the spirit of California’s endless summer. $250 each for 3.4 fluid ounces (Bottle engraving is complimentary). Available at louisvuitton.com and Louis Vuitton stores.
Patricks
Sydney’s coveted hair care brand recently launched a skin care line, and a standout is the luxe FS1 Face Scrub formulated with volcanic sands and crushed diamonds for maximum exfoliation. $60. Available at patricks.co and Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.
Coach
This versatile and tactile pebble leather Academy Pouch from Coach evokes an afternoon spent on a black-sand beach. It can be used for travel toiletries or daily personal items. $295. (Also, the bag can be personalized with metal pins or a monogram.) Available at coach.com.
Tata Harper
The re-release of Tata Harper’s ultra-light daily Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer goes on smoothly and is said to nourish the roughest of skin. $116 for 50 milliliters. Available at tataharperskincare.com and Violet Grey in Los Angeles.
Beboe Therapies
These high-potency CBD sheet masks, custom-designed by cult-favorite tattoo artist-graphic designer Scott Campbell for his Beboe cannabis brand, infuse moisturizers and other natural components to help smooth and calm skin. $78 for a pack of five. Available at beboetherapies.com and the High End at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
Bevel Skin
The brand that elevated the grooming experience for men of color has waded into skin care with a line of products to address hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, inflammation and dullness. This bundle has 4-ounce bottles of face wash, exfoliating toner and moisturizing face gel. $34.95. Available at getbevel.com.
Creed
Part of the Heritage Remixed collection, the new woodsy-fresh Aventus Cologne combines base notes of styrax, birch, musk and tonka bean to bring out your inner emperor. $325 for 50 milliliters. Available at creedboutique.com and the Creed store in Beverly Hills.
Ted Baker London
The discreet leather case of the brand’s NAILFIL men’s manicure set zips open to reveal nail scissors, clippers and shaping tools for use at home or on the go. $52. Available at tedbaker.com.
The Right to Shower
The foamy Dignity bar soap contains a blend of charcoal and cotton blossom along with sea salt, clay and white birch. Each purchase helps convert trucks and buses into mobile showers for people living on the streets. $7.99 for 7 ounces. Available at Whole Foods Market stores.
MDNA Skin
Utilizing its mineral-rich Italian “holy water,” the brand’s eye serum also contains lotus-flower extracts to restore a natural fullness to cells while moisturizing the forehead and eye area. $180. Available at mdnaskin.us and Nordstrom stores.
The Men’s Groomer
Made in America and versatile for any hair type, the Paste by the Men’s Groomer was developed to smell like a mix between Mr. Zog’s Sex Wax for surfboards and Hawaiian Tropic’s classic tanning lotion. $10. Available at themensgroomer.com.