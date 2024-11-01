The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
- A Dodgers-themed slice shop and a second outpost for New York-style chopped cheese sandwiches cap off a thrilling baseball season.
- Plus, several Japanese concepts land in L.A. and a lauded chef opens a new Venice hot spot.
The City of Angels is riding a high.
On the eve of Halloween, the Dodgers beat their New York rivals in a historic World Series match-up. A celebratory parade will march through downtown L.A. on Nov. 1, with a championship event held at the stadium afterward. Plenty of local establishments are still offering Dodgers-themed food and drink specials, or you could dine at some of the players’ favorite L.A. restaurants, ranging from a classic burger stand to a celebrity-frequented rooftop.
Relish the triumphant atmosphere as long as you can with the 2024 election cycle drawing to a close just days later on Nov 5. One you’ve done your civic duty, save your “I voted” sticker to take advantage of Election Day deals such as a free slice of cheese pizza or complimentary tiramisu dessert. After the polls close, find solace by joining other anxious Angelenos at L.A. restaurants and bars screening the results, many with extended happy hour deals.
And if you’re in need of additional dining inspiration this month, there are plenty of new openings to explore, including a pair of Japanese restaurants in a Hollywood recording studio, an East Coast lobster roll chain touching down in Santa Monica, a Dodgers-themed slice shop in Chinatown and more.
Orla
Read about Michael Mina’s new oceanfront restaurant.
Ettore Vino e Cucina
Read about the Italian wine bar in the Original Farmers Market.
Flower's Finest
Read about the tea shop in Eagle Rock.
White Rice
Read about the new vendor in BLVD MRKT.
New York's Chopped Cheese
Read about the New York-themed shop in Mid-City.
Luke's Lobster
Read about Santa Monica’s new lobster shack.
Ozzy's Apizza
Read more about the New Haven-style pizzeria.
Modu
Read about the Korean American bakery in Highland Park.
RVR
Read about Travis Lett’s new Venice restaurant.
Olive & Rose
Read about the dual-concept opening in Long Beach.
A Tí
Read about the Echo Park residency from chef Andrew Ponce.
Chez Mia
Read about West Hollywood’s new French restaurant.
Sogno Toscano
Read about the new Sogno Toscano at the Grove.
Sam's Place
Read about the secretive new spot in Highland Park.
Good Alley
Read about the Kaifeng-style dumpling specialist in Rosemead.
Edgemar
Read about the globally inspired restaurant in Santa Monica.
Izakaya Dongame
Read about the new Echo Park izakaya.
Indigo Cow
Read about the Japanese-inspired soft-serve shop in Echo Park.
Azay
Read about the legacy of chef Akira Hirose.
LaSorted's
Read about the Dodgers-themed pizzeria in Chinatown.
Rokusho
Read about the palatial pair of Japanese concepts.
Luv2Eat Express
Read about the casual new Thai restaurant in Hollywood.
Sonoratown
Read about the Long Beach location of Sonoratown.
Zoku
Read about the kushiyaki-focused restaurant in Redondo Beach.
Tacos el Más Cabron
Read about the new location of Tacos el Más Cabron.
