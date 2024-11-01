Clockwise from top left: Lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster; crispy rice from Rokusho; matcha and coffee from Modu; tuna tostada from A Tí; and pepperoni pizza from LaSorted.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The City of Angels is riding a high.

On the eve of Halloween, the Dodgers beat their New York rivals in a historic World Series match-up. A celebratory parade will march through downtown L.A. on Nov. 1, with a championship event held at the stadium afterward. Plenty of local establishments are still offering Dodgers-themed food and drink specials, or you could dine at some of the players’ favorite L.A. restaurants, ranging from a classic burger stand to a celebrity-frequented rooftop.

Relish the triumphant atmosphere as long as you can with the 2024 election cycle drawing to a close just days later on Nov 5. One you’ve done your civic duty, save your “I voted” sticker to take advantage of Election Day deals such as a free slice of cheese pizza or complimentary tiramisu dessert. After the polls close, find solace by joining other anxious Angelenos at L.A. restaurants and bars screening the results, many with extended happy hour deals.

And if you’re in need of additional dining inspiration this month, there are plenty of new openings to explore, including a pair of Japanese restaurants in a Hollywood recording studio, an East Coast lobster roll chain touching down in Santa Monica, a Dodgers-themed slice shop in Chinatown and more.

