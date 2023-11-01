The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

You can almost hear the record scratch on Nov. 1, when spooky season songs are promptly replaced with the chiming merriment of holiday tunes. Before Halloween candy is fully digested, holiday decorations are up, a reminder of the mass amounts of shopping, cooking and eating we’ll all be doing before the year concludes.

But turkey and gift-shopping don’t have to be devoid of fun. Why not take it as an opportunity to explore the city and try a restaurant or retail store that’s outside of your usual routine? “This must be the place” is a newly launched neighborhood guide series that helps you do just that, highlighting hidden gems and noteworthy landmarks in beloved enclaves such as Fairfax, Inglewood, Koreatown and Silver Lake.

Even a trip to Costco offers additional excitement these days, as columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson proves in his review of new menu items such as a roast beef sandwich and a mango smoothie. A new competitor has also entered the ring — Skechers Food Spot recently opened outside of the shoe warehouse in Gardena and offers a menu that’s similar to Costco’s food court with a few delicious diversions, including a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, a Manhattan Beach Cobb salad and parmesan fries.

Or maybe you’re too busy to do more than grab a burger and fries — luckily, the Food team has you covered with guides rounding up our favorite spots. In the midst of holiday madness, don’t forget to check out some of L.A.’s most exciting restaurant and bar openings, including an immersive new nightlife destination downtown, new cookie vendors, a Hong Kong-style cafe in Koreatown and much more.