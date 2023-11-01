Advertisement
Collage of images from restaurants: Slab Pasadena, Level 8, Lei cookies
Clockwise from left: Level 8, Lei’d Cookies, Slab, Liu’s Cafe, Planta
(Collage by Brandon Ly / Photos by Andrea d’Agosto, Michelle Terris, Ricardo DeAratanha, Stephanie Breijo, Planta)
Food

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Share

You can almost hear the record scratch on Nov. 1, when spooky season songs are promptly replaced with the chiming merriment of holiday tunes. Before Halloween candy is fully digested, holiday decorations are up, a reminder of the mass amounts of shopping, cooking and eating we’ll all be doing before the year concludes.

But turkey and gift-shopping don’t have to be devoid of fun. Why not take it as an opportunity to explore the city and try a restaurant or retail store that’s outside of your usual routine? “This must be the place” is a newly launched neighborhood guide series that helps you do just that, highlighting hidden gems and noteworthy landmarks in beloved enclaves such as Fairfax, Inglewood, Koreatown and Silver Lake.

Even a trip to Costco offers additional excitement these days, as columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson proves in his review of new menu items such as a roast beef sandwich and a mango smoothie. A new competitor has also entered the ring — Skechers Food Spot recently opened outside of the shoe warehouse in Gardena and offers a menu that’s similar to Costco’s food court with a few delicious diversions, including a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, a Manhattan Beach Cobb salad and parmesan fries.

Or maybe you’re too busy to do more than grab a burger and fries — luckily, the Food team has you covered with guides rounding up our favorite spots. In the midst of holiday madness, don’t forget to check out some of L.A.’s most exciting restaurant and bar openings, including an immersive new nightlife destination downtown, new cookie vendors, a Hong Kong-style cafe in Koreatown and much more.

New izakaya Budonoki is serving classic Japanese bar food with global influence.
(Dylan James Ho / Budonoki)

Budonoki

East Hollywood Japanese Bar Bites $$
Reservation
A freewheeling izakaya has landed in the former Cha Cha Cha space in Virgil Village. From founders Eric Bedroussian and Josh Hartley with chef Dan Rabilwongse (Tartine, Tsubaki, Urasawa, Bouchon), Budonoki first appeared as a pop-up at spots like Thunderbolt and Ototo. Now it’s gained legs in the form of a moody haunt with a wraparound wooden lattice and polished design details, and a menu that follows a casual small plates format. Build a meal out of shareable snacks, including a selection of yakitori, pressed sushi rolls and pan-fried yakisoba noodles with Wagyu, plus house soft serve in flavors such as pineapple koji dole whip. The beverage program puts an emphasis on sake, with glasses, carafes and bottles available, in addition to low-ABV cocktails, sake bombs and one frozen concoction that comes in a cool mug.
Read about the new izakaya in Virgil Village.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
LOS ANGELES , CA - AUGUST 12: Pastrami breakfast burrito from Cofax in studio on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Cofax Coffee

Culver City Coffee Breakfast $
The popular Fairfax coffee shop from Nick Starr and Jason Bernstein that slings some of L.A.’s best breakfast burritos has planted new roots in Culver City. The new space features an expanded kitchen, which will allow the founders to offer the burger menu from now-closed sibling restaurant Golden State in the afternoons and evenings. In the meantime, order tightly wrapped breakfast burritos stuffed with crispy bacon, smoked veggie hash, smoked chorizo, pastrami or a hot link from Bludso’s BBQ, as well as sandwiches and a full coffee menu.
Read about the new Cofax location in Culver City.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A line of gyoza on a silver plate at Echo Park restaurant Gyoza Bar.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Gyoza Bar

Echo Park Japanese $
A coy new dumpling den has opened on Sunset Boulevard courtesy of Hiro Igarashi and Nori Akasaka behind the HiroNori Craft Ramen chain that recently earned a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recognition for value. The latest concept features an intimate L-shaped bar where guests can dig into gyoza that’s made in house daily, plus small, izakaya-style plates like chilled tofu, tsukemen and rice bowls, as well as a selection of sake.
Learn about the hidden Gyoza Bar in Echo Park.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A bowl of burrata-topped pasta from Melrose restaurant Mamma Gela
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Mamma Gela

Fairfax Italian $$
Reservation
A transportive Sicilian restaurant with flecks of Calabrian, French and California influence has opened along Melrose, featuring an interior with an indoor grill and exposed brick, plus a back patio with fringed umbrellas, white picnic tables and clothing lines pinned with Italian dish towels. Husband-and-wife owners François and Margaux Trifaro have crafted a menu in tribute to François’ late mother, including a selection of stuffed and grilled meats, pasta and risotto, as well as dishes that feel uniquely L.A., like the Sicilian tacos that feature a hardened Parmesan shell, ricotta cream, pesto, dried tomato and grilled speck. The beverage menu features a selection of wine-based cocktails and seltzers, rotating lemonades and coffee options during Sunday brunch. Read about the latest Italian restaurant to open on Melrose Avenue.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
With cookies stuffed with cream, mochi and more, Lei'd is now open in Culver City.
(Michelle Terris/Michelle Terris / Lei’d Cookies)

Lei’d Cookies

Culver City Desserts $
Popular Smorgasburg vendor Lei’d Cookies has launched a colorful new storefront along Washington Boulevard in Culver City’s Arts District, featuring gooey cookies with global flavors, such as a spicy brown butter chocolate chip with cinnamon and cayenne that recalls Mexican hot chocolate and a Belizean-inspired guava and goat cheese option. C Co-owners Leilani Terris and James Lewis launched their pop-up cookie business during the pandemic and will continue their Sunday appearances at Row DTLA alongside the new location.
Read about Culver City’s new cookie spot.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Chef Joshua Gil also heads the kitchen of Level 8's Maison Kasai, a teppanyaki restaurant that blends Japanese and French inspiration for grilled meats and more.
(Andrea d’Agosto / Maison Kasai)

Level 8

Downtown L.A. Global Bar/Nightclub $$$
A new labyrinthine dining and nightlife destination from Mark and Jonnie Houston (No Vacancy, Break Room 86) has taken over the eighth floor of the Moxy / AC Hotel across the street from Crypto.com Arena downtown. Explore multiple fine-dining venues with far-ranging concepts, such as Que Barbaro, a live-fire restaurant rooted in South American cooking traditions from chef Ray Garcia, a teppanyaki experience that blends Japanese and French techniques from Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and cocktail-focused spots like Golden Hour that offers a pool and a view beneath a rotating carousel bar. All of the restaurants require reservations aside from Brown Sheep, a taqueria from Garcia with a lengua cheesesteak quesadilla and other inventive options. The bars are first-come, first-served, including Mr. Wanderlust with an aerialist behind the host stand and a roving magician, and Sinners y Santos, themed after a church with dripping candles and stained glass, where a wrestling ring is set up on hydraulics for lucha libre matches.
Create a plan of attack before visiting the expansive Level 8.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An overhead of food and tea from Liu's Cafe in Koreatown, including Chiayi chicken rice, wontons in chile oil, pineapple bun
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Liu's Cafe

Koreatown Chinese American $
By Danielle Dorsey
A Hong Kong-style cafe has opened in Koreatown thanks to Long Hospitality’s Patrick Liu, Alex Park, Eddie Lee and John Kim, creators of Tokki, a modern Korean tapas spot just down the block. The second restaurant from the group features fun takes on classic breakfast items like a tea egg salad sandwich on house-made brioche with cheese and pickled cucumber, in addition to a variety of milk buns, cookies and tarts. Spicy wontons and rice bowls brimming with shredded chicken and braised pork belly are also available, and beverages include house tea blends such as white tea with roasted peach and iced Hong Kong milk tea. Brunch is expected to be available soon, with a grand slam-inspired combo featuring Hong Kong-style French toast, tater tots, eggs and Chinese sausage.
Read about the opening of Liu’s Cafe.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Plant-based, New York-founded chain Planta just opened the first of two L.A. locations. At Planta Cocina, the Pan-Latin menu offers vegan tacos on tacos, queso fundido and beyond.
(Planta)

Planta

Brentwood Vegan $$
Reservation
A fast favorite in L.A’s plant-based restaurant scene, Planta has added a new location in Brentwood, offering sushi, pasta, thousand-layer crispy potatoes topped with kelp caviar and brick oven-fired dishes such as vodka pizza and mushrooms stuffed with artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic butter and bread crumbs, plus daily specials such as half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays and weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas and sake sangria. Cocktails are fruity and bright, like the kombucha mojito with rum, mint, lime, blueberry and pomegranate, and a selection of wine, beer and cider is also available, in addition to mocktails, juices, tonics and teas. The Brentwood space feels beachy and inviting with wicker details across the seating and light fixtures and seafoam-colored accents. In Marina Del Rey, the Planta Cocina branch offers a similar menu with pan-Latin influence.
Read about the latest vegan restaurant to open in Brentwood.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Farmers cheese gnocchi from Rustic Canyon.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Rustic Canyon

Santa Monica New American $$$
Take out
Reservation
As the weather finally shifts to our version of fall, dumplings emerge as a soothing seasonal dish. Columnist Jenn Harris named two recent favorites, including the farmers market cheese gnocchi available at Jeremy Fox’s Santa Monica restaurant, where he’s returned to helm the menu after a series of chef residencies. Stocked with produce from the nearby farmers market, the plates are always changing at Rustic Canyon and the gnocchi dish highlighted by Harris has already swapped for cranberry ‘lima’ beans. With its 17th birthday approaching in December, recent menus have included TransparentSea shrimp toast with cornbread and lamb chops with merguez sausage and hand-rolled couscous that draws from chef Zarah Khan’s North African-hued residency.
Read about chef Jeremy Fox’s latest creations at Rustic Canyon.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
GARDENA, CA-SEPTEMBER 30, 2023:Clockwise from top left-The Nashville spiced crispy sandwich, churros, citrus chile roast chicken sandwich, spot double cheeseburger, and Manhattan Beach Cobb are on the menu at Sketchers Food Spot in Gardena. Sketchers Food Spot is a food court attached to a Sketchers shoe outlet. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Skechers Food Spot

Carson American $
There’s a new food court next to a Skechers shoe outlet that’s blowing up on social media and drawing comparisons to the iconic offerings at Costco. “Snack Attack” host and columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson reviewed the new Skechers Food Spot that’s just off the 405 freeway in Gardena. The menu features a range of fast-casual favorites, including many of the items you’ll find at Costco, like hot dogs, pizza, churros and soft serve. But Peterson recommends the double cheeseburger with caramelized onions and the Manhattan Beach cobb salad with olives and bacon — both items that you won’t find at the value-minded warehouse. The walk-up window has been busy since opening and it’s recommended to visit outside of peak lunch hours.
Read about Sketchers’ new Gardena food court.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16, 2019 - Brisket at Slab BBQ a small barbecue restaurant in the Beverly Grove area, October 16, 2019. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Slab

Pasadena Barbecue $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Pitmaster Burt Bakman has expanded his smoked meats empire to a new Pasadena location, where diners can expect the same Texas-tinged flavors with original takes, such as collard greens sprinkled with bonito flakes and truffle hot wings. Stop by on Monday to try thick-cut pastrami sandwiches on rye. The new Slab is next door to hot chicken outpost Howlin Ray’s and another location is expected at Topanga Social food hall in Canoga Park.
Learn about the new Slab location in Pasadena.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Three tacos in a silver taco holder: banh mi, Korean barbecue, and chicken tikka masala, from Taco/Social in Eagle Rock
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Taco/Social

Eagle Rock Tacos $$
Take out
Eagle Rock has gained a new taco spot, but this one is unlike anything else you’ll find on Colorado Boulevard. From “Top Chef” winner Ilan Hall (Ramen Hood) and investors John and Chris Bicos (the Original Tops, Gus’s BBQ), Rick and Elise Wetzel (Wetzel’s Pretzels, Blaze Pizza) and André Vener and Michael Montagano (Dog Haus), the menu offers tacos with fillings ranging from Korean barbecue to chicken tikka masala to a po’boy with cornmeal-crusted shrimp, plus nachos and street corn. The beverage program is helmed by Phil Wills of “Bar Rescue” and features a tequila bent, including a frozen mangonada and blood orange margaritas.
Read about Eagle Rock’s “freeform” taco spot.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The OG chocolate chip cookie with sea salt from The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World bakery in Los Angeles.
(Kirstyn Shaw)

The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World

Desserts $
Kirstyn Shaw has been baking cookies since she was eight-years-old, but turned her hobby into a business during the pandemic when she was furloughed from her job at the Rose in Venice. She began by delivering her gooey chocolate chip cookies to family and friends and with their encouragement, launched a Shopify in April 2020, naming it The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World. While the name started as a joke, customers quickly agreed and the continued support allowed Shaw to open her storefront along Robertson Boulevard in July. While the “O.G.” chocolate chip remains the most popular, additional options include oatmeal, a snickerdoodle, vegan and gluten-free cookies, Rice Krispie treats, fudge brownies and more.
Read about The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
MONTEREY PARK, CA - OCTOBER 20: Tokyo chicken sandwich and the 3 piece box with drums from Tokyo Fried Chicken on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Monterey Park, CA.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Fried Chicken

Historic South-Central Fried Chicken $
One of the city’s favorite fried chicken vendors has opened a new takeout location downtown after closing its Monterey Park bricks-and-mortar over the summer. The item to try is in the name of the restaurant: Tokyo Fried Chicken, but you’ll also find Japanese-inflected sides such as curried corn and dashi-braised greens from owner Kouji Yamanashi. The downtown outpost has been in the works since before the pandemic and is expected to open for dine-in soon. Fans of the fried chicken joint that was on the most recent 101 list can look forward to popular pre-pandemic items like nori-dusted mac and cheese, as well as new items slated to be added soon, like a Japanese spin on the French dip and soft serve. Yamanashi hopes to also reopen the Monterey Park location.
Read about the new Tokyo Fried Chicken in downtown L.A.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A photo of a prawn and tobiko hand roll on the counter atop brown paper featuring a line sketch of a fish.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Uoichiba

San Diego County Sushi $$
Fishmonger Liwei Liao, also known as the “dry-aged fish guy” has launched a new hand roll spot dedicated to showcasing the fish that he dry ages at his seafood market and cafe the Joint in Sherman Oaks. Find the new temaki counter in the same market offering three- to six-roll tasting sets with options such as fatty tuna and ginger-marinated prawns, plus bone-stock miso soup, furikake edamame and daily dinner specials. The Uoichiba stall in Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is still going strong and Liao hopes to soon introduce takeout options at the new outpost.
Read about the new temaki stand in Sherman Oaks.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The brown butter chocolate chip cookie from Zooies Cookies.
(Danielle Venus)

Zooies Cookies

Cheviot Hills Desserts $
A crush of cookie-focused bakeries has risen in Los Angeles, putting columnist Jenn Harris on a quest to find the best of the best. Out of a Cheviot Hills gas station owned by her husband, owner Arezou Appel offers more than 100 flavors at Zooies Cookies. Desserts like baklava, pecan pie and strawberry shortcake get reinterpreted into cookie form, but Harris recommends the brown butter chocolate chip if you’re in the mood for a nostalgic option. Zooies also has gluten-free and paleo cookies. Read about one of L.A.’s best chocolate chip cookies.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
