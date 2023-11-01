The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
You can almost hear the record scratch on Nov. 1, when spooky season songs are promptly replaced with the chiming merriment of holiday tunes. Before Halloween candy is fully digested, holiday decorations are up, a reminder of the mass amounts of shopping, cooking and eating we’ll all be doing before the year concludes.
But turkey and gift-shopping don’t have to be devoid of fun. Why not take it as an opportunity to explore the city and try a restaurant or retail store that’s outside of your usual routine? “This must be the place” is a newly launched neighborhood guide series that helps you do just that, highlighting hidden gems and noteworthy landmarks in beloved enclaves such as Fairfax, Inglewood, Koreatown and Silver Lake.
Even a trip to Costco offers additional excitement these days, as columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson proves in his review of new menu items such as a roast beef sandwich and a mango smoothie. A new competitor has also entered the ring — Skechers Food Spot recently opened outside of the shoe warehouse in Gardena and offers a menu that’s similar to Costco’s food court with a few delicious diversions, including a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, a Manhattan Beach Cobb salad and parmesan fries.
Or maybe you’re too busy to do more than grab a burger and fries — luckily, the Food team has you covered with guides rounding up our favorite spots. In the midst of holiday madness, don’t forget to check out some of L.A.’s most exciting restaurant and bar openings, including an immersive new nightlife destination downtown, new cookie vendors, a Hong Kong-style cafe in Koreatown and much more.
Budonoki
Read about the new izakaya in Virgil Village.
Cofax Coffee
Read about the new Cofax location in Culver City.
Gyoza Bar
Learn about the hidden Gyoza Bar in Echo Park.
Mamma Gela
Lei’d Cookies
Read about Culver City’s new cookie spot.
Level 8
Create a plan of attack before visiting the expansive Level 8.
Liu's Cafe
Read about the opening of Liu’s Cafe.
Planta
Read about the latest vegan restaurant to open in Brentwood.
Rustic Canyon
Read about chef Jeremy Fox’s latest creations at Rustic Canyon.
Skechers Food Spot
Read about Sketchers’ new Gardena food court.
Slab
Learn about the new Slab location in Pasadena.
Taco/Social
Read about Eagle Rock’s “freeform” taco spot.
The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World
Read about The Very Best Cookie in the Whole Wide World.
Tokyo Fried Chicken
Read about the new Tokyo Fried Chicken in downtown L.A.
Uoichiba
Read about the new temaki stand in Sherman Oaks.
Zooies Cookies
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.