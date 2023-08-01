The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

As hard as it is to believe, we’ve reached the month of August, which always seems to drag by, likely because it’s also when the summer heat reaches critical levels. Around this time of year, Southern Californians flock to air conditioned spaces, whether that means hovering close to the wall unit at home, reliving your youth by stalking local malls or cozying into a plush restaurant booth, with a manufactured breeze that makes eating above-room-temperature food appealing for a change. And then there are those balmy summer evenings for dawdling on a garden patio with fresh oysters, a tinned fish spread or other seafood delights.

Or maybe you just want to skip town. If you’re visiting Mexico City anytime soon, you’ll want to browse the insider intel that Times food editor Daniel Hernandez shares from living in the capital of Mexico. The guides feature valuable insights like what to tip and when to avoid the Metro, a roundup of Hernandez’s favorite tacos, cantinas and pulque spots and a thoughtful treatise on how the city has changed in the years since he actively lived there.

But if you’re mapping out your L.A. dining plans for August, our reporters have you covered, including a new Rajasthani restaurant in Artesia’s Little India, a highly anticipated Korean-influenced omakase in Gardena, a New York bakery and an iconic Italian institution that have spread their wings west and much more. Here’s everywhere you need to eat and drink this month: