The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
As hard as it is to believe, we’ve reached the month of August, which always seems to drag by, likely because it’s also when the summer heat reaches critical levels. Around this time of year, Southern Californians flock to air conditioned spaces, whether that means hovering close to the wall unit at home, reliving your youth by stalking local malls or cozying into a plush restaurant booth, with a manufactured breeze that makes eating above-room-temperature food appealing for a change. And then there are those balmy summer evenings for dawdling on a garden patio with fresh oysters, a tinned fish spread or other seafood delights.
From downtown skyscrapers to the Hollywood Hills and views of the Pacific Ocean, get outdoors to enjoy the best rooftop restaurants and bars in L.A. for the summer season and beyond.
Or maybe you just want to skip town. If you’re visiting Mexico City anytime soon, you’ll want to browse the insider intel that Times food editor Daniel Hernandez shares from living in the capital of Mexico. The guides feature valuable insights like what to tip and when to avoid the Metro, a roundup of Hernandez’s favorite tacos, cantinas and pulque spots and a thoughtful treatise on how the city has changed in the years since he actively lived there.
But if you’re mapping out your L.A. dining plans for August, our reporters have you covered, including a new Rajasthani restaurant in Artesia’s Little India, a highly anticipated Korean-influenced omakase in Gardena, a New York bakery and an iconic Italian institution that have spread their wings west and much more. Here’s everywhere you need to eat and drink this month:
Bhookhe
Read about the new Rajasthani restaurant in Artesia.
Dante Beverly Hills
Read about Beverly Hills’ newest rooftop destination.
Levain Bakery
Read about the expansion of a New York bakery.
Perilla
Read about the new Korean banchan cafe and market in Chinatown.
Plant Food + Wine
Read about the new location of Plant Food + Wine.
NiteThyme Wine Bar
Read about Koreatown’s after-dark wine bar.
Shirubē
Read about Santa Monica’s latest izakaya opening.
Queen Street
Read about the new Southern-inflected seafood restaurant in Eagle Rock.
Linden
Read about a New York-inspired restaurant in L.A.
Donna's
Read about Echo Park’s East Coast Italian spot.
Casaléna
Read about the opening of a sprawling Mediterranean restaurant in Woodland Hills.
Thicc Burgers
Read about the burger stall that’s set to open at the Original Farmers Market.
Mama Hieu's
Read about two must-try summer pop-ups.
Heritage
Read about the recently awarded 2023 Michelin stars.
Cobi's
Read about the 2023 Michelin Guide additions in California.
Colette
Read critic Bill Addison’s review of Colette.
Viva Cafe
Cool down with this Oaxacan cafe in Koreatown.
Miya
Read about David Tewasart’s latest restaurant opening.
Sushi Sonagi
Read about Daniel Son’s new Gardena restaurant.
Charcoal Sunset
Read about Josiah Citrin’s restaurant expansion to West Hollywood.
Bludso's BBQ
Read about the new Bludso’s location.
Crazy Thai Burger
Read about the Sathirathiwats new burger stand in Koreatown.
Gingergrass Mini Mart
Read about the new mini mart from Gingergrass.
Sincerely Syria
Read about the new shawarma spot on Ventura Boulevard.
Mama's Shawarma
Read about Mama’s Shawarma’s new permanent location.
