The best mariscos, sushi and seafood restaurants in L.A. from the 101 guide

When the dog days of summer hit and turning on the oven is out of the question, seafood emerges as a convenient and refreshing option. You can pick up tinned fish for an impromptu picnic at the beach, spend a happy hour shooting oysters or go all out with a seafood tower on ice, maybe with a glass of champagne alongside. And no matter what type of cuisine you’re craving — Mexican, Vietnamese, Thai or simply an all-star supper centered around the sea — you’ll find plenty of options in and around Los Angeles. We have the abundant Pacific Ocean nearby and we’re also privy to a world-class restaurant scene that stands out as a leader in sustainable seafood practices. So not only can you indulge in butter-drenched mussels or spicy mariscos at a moment’s notice, you can feel confident knowing that these purveyors have employed the highest standards in sourcing your catch of the day.

With schools of seafood restaurants at our disposal, we’ve helped you narrow down the best options with 21 selections from the latest 101 Restaurants guide, spanning high-end Japanese, classic East Coast-style seafood houses and more, including our 2023 best restaurant of the year. And if someone in your party prefers land or vegetables over sea, you’ll find many of these menus will accommodate them as well. — Danielle Dorsey