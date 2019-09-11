6 easy, sweet brunch recipes to make at home

Weekend brunch means so many sweets I love: waffles, pancakes, French toast, scones, muffins. What I don’t love is waiting in line to eat them at a restaurant.

I prefer leisurely cooking in my pajamas with my first cup of coffee, then eating all the things with my second cup. These sweet brunch recipes are easy to pull together and taste like they came from a hot brunch spot:

Good enough to eat on their own and even better with maple syrup and berries. (Dylan + Jeni / For The Times)

Yeasted waffles are the best waffles. The batter rests overnight in the fridge, where it develops a rich complex taste and a crisp-on-the-outside, airy-on-the-inside texture. In the morning, you just scoop the mix into the maker for a near-instant brunch.

If you’re more of a pancake person, you’ll want these airy lemon cloud pancakes. Ricotta gives them milky sweetness and whipped egg whites make them light and fluffy.

For a twist on French toast, try this one with a crunchy coating of cornflakes. Challah gets soaked in a cinnamon and nutmeg custard first, keeping the center nice and creamy.

Brioche toast is best for ricotta and homemade plum jam. (Leslie Grow / For The Times)

And if not French toast, then just toast. With ricotta and jam, please. The version at Sqirl still reigns, but this homemade option comes close when you whip up this easy plum jam.

Jam is always welcome on scones. (Ren Fuller / For the Times / Prop styling by Nidia Cueva)

When I’m having guests over, I like to throw something in the oven so I can chat without having to split my attention. When the goods come hot out of the oven, I just serve them straight from the tray. These blueberry scones come together quickly and develop a nice crusty top over the tender centers.

Espresso powder is in the sugar coating in this play on coffee and doughnuts. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

I’m not much of a muffin person, but I do love me some doughnuts. This muffin tastes like a sugar doughnut and doesn’t involve deep-frying. Plus, it has espresso in the batter and in its sugar coating.