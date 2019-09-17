This week, Gustavo Arellano wrote a great story about The Times’ coverage of Mexican food through the years. It had me drooling for those dishes, so I dug up some Mexican recipes from our archives.

Here’s one for classic red enchiladas. Another take on enchiladas comes from Barbara Hansen, whom Arellano lauds for her Mexican home-cooking coverage. She also brought us mouthwatering recipes for black bean soup and pozole, both pozole verde and Jalisco-style.

Jonathan Gold got us this recipe for mole tamales. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

In more recent years, Jonathan Gold highlighted L.A.’s great Mexican restaurants, including Guelaguetza. He cooked with the Lopez family, the chefs and owners of the Oaxacan restaurant, and got us the recipes for their barbacoa de pollo and mole tamales.

Vegan chilaquiles come with cashew chipotle crema and vegan queso fresco. (Ren Fuller / For The Times)

Many of the city’s best Mexican chefs have shared their recipes with us. Here’s Carlos Salgado’s creamy atole de fresca from Taco Maria; Ray Garcia’s grilled asparagus tostada from Broken Spanish; and Jocelyn Ramirez’s vegan chilaquiles from Todo Verde.

Cucumber and red onion add crunch to this aguachile. (Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Recipes from restaurants in Mexico have graced our pages too. From Gabriela Camara’s Contramar in Mexico City, we have both her shrimp aguachile and tuna tostadas.

The chipotle tomato sauce gives this chicken tinga a kick. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Of course, we also create recipes as home cooks, as with these Oaxacan string cheese tacos, tinga de pollo and birria.

We have many more Mexican recipes here that will give you a taste of the cuisine’s history in this great city. Check them out and tell us what you think.