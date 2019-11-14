Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

7 pumpkin spice recipes I hate to love

Pumpkin-spiced French toast
Pumpkin-spiced French toast with maple syrup.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Nov. 14, 2019
6 AM
Share

My eyes roll reflexively when I hear the term “pumpkin spice” or, worse, “PSL.” But if I put aside my disdain for manufactured food-marketing trends, I remember that I love the warm spices that are traditionally found in pumpkin pie: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. And now that the brisk mornings make fall feel like fall, I crave those flavors.

They’re great in classic dishes such as pancakes and French toast and add an irresistible zing to candied pecans.

Food
The official pumpkin spice taste test, including Spam!
The reaction of pumpkin-spiced foods of 2019
Food
The official pumpkin spice taste test, including Spam!
It’s time for a good old pumpkin spice taste test video.

Pumpkin pancakes
With pumpkin, pancakes are extra tender.
(Los Angeles Times)

If you like drinking your pumpkin spices, you can try this hot and creamy egg nog. I prefer them in this chilled pumpkin seed horchata, which tastes rich and nutty from pepitas.

Pumpkin seed horchata is inspired by a less-famous Mexican style of horchata made using indigenous
Pumpkin seeds make horchata rich and delicious.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

My favorite way to enjoy pumpkin spices is with big pumpkin chunks in flavorful main dishes, such as this Punjabi pumpkin from Badmaash and this Thai red curry with duck.

Pumpkin with duck
Sweet spiced pumpkin balances the richness of duck.
(Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Sure, you can get your fix at just about any coffee shop, but try out these recipes to get a richer taste of autumn.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement