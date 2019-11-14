7 pumpkin spice recipes I hate to love

My eyes roll reflexively when I hear the term “pumpkin spice” or, worse, “PSL.” But if I put aside my disdain for manufactured food-marketing trends, I remember that I love the warm spices that are traditionally found in pumpkin pie: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. And now that the brisk mornings make fall feel like fall, I crave those flavors.

They’re great in classic dishes such as pancakes and French toast and add an irresistible zing to candied pecans.

With pumpkin, pancakes are extra tender. (Los Angeles Times)

If you like drinking your pumpkin spices, you can try this hot and creamy egg nog. I prefer them in this chilled pumpkin seed horchata, which tastes rich and nutty from pepitas.

Pumpkin seeds make horchata rich and delicious. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

My favorite way to enjoy pumpkin spices is with big pumpkin chunks in flavorful main dishes, such as this Punjabi pumpkin from Badmaash and this Thai red curry with duck.

Sweet spiced pumpkin balances the richness of duck. (Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Sure, you can get your fix at just about any coffee shop, but try out these recipes to get a richer taste of autumn.