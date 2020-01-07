Lunasia Dim Sum House opens new location in Cerritos

Here are some of the notable restaurant openings around Southern California:

Lunasia Dim Sum House

Lunasia Dim Sum House recently opened a third location in Cerritos. The large Cantonese menu includes jumbo shumai, abalone congee, beef ball, lobster congee, live seafood and rice noodle rolls.

11510 South St., Cerritos, (562) 265-9588, lunasiadimsum.com

Scarlet Kitchen & Lounge

The lobster roll comes with Maine lobster on a toasted roll, seasoned French fries and coleslaw. (Scarlet Kitchen & Lounge)

Scarlet Kitchen & Lounge opened Jan. 6 in Rancho Mission Viejo from chef Paige Riordan, formerly of Reynard at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, N.Y. Dishes include Reuben tacos, lobster rolls, beet tartare with cashew crema and a family recipe for pork-and-lamb ragout with pappardelle said to be more than 100 years old.

Advertisement

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo, (949) 503-3086, scarletkl.com

Poet Gardens

Food hall Poet Gardens is now partly open at Nixon Plaza in Whittier from Ricardo Diaz of Cook’s Tortas, Bizarra Capital and Guisados. Whittier Brewing Company, Wine Library and a meat-free taqueria named Tepezcohuite are currently open with limited hours; the food hall is slated to have seven stalls soon, including Fish God, a seafood concept from Diaz in the center of the space.

13006 Philadelphia St., Whittier, poetgardens.com

Seoul Pho

Seoul Pho is open in Koreatown. The menu includes brisket-and-beef rib pho, jumbo shrimp nasi goreng, som tom, shrimp pat pong curry and a mixed dish of fried sweet corn with salty bacon.



Advertisement

450 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (510) 343-6965, instagram.com/seoul_pho

Ichi Tea Sushi

Ichi Tea Sushi is open in Westwood for sushi and bubble tea. The menu includes albacore and salmon nigiri, blue crab hand rolls, cloud tea, black sugar milk tea, and “Peach Perfect,” “Pineapple Express” and “Super Grape” fruit teas.

10912 Le Conte Ave., Los Angeles

Las Casitas Restaurant

Las Casitas Restaurant is open in North Hollywood for Mexican and Salvadoran cuisine. The menu includes pupusas, chicken milanesa, chilaquiles verdes, carne asada and mojarra frita.

10932 Vanowen St. North Hollywood, (818) 509-7769, lascasitasla.com

These restaurants have closed:

Andre Guerrero’s Maximiliano closed Dec. 31 after nine years in Highland Park.

Advertisement

Tanka is closed after nine months in East Hollywood due to damage from a minor restaurant fire.

Spitfire Grill will close sometime in the next few months after 29 years at the Santa Monica Airport. Sean Martin, of Pregnant Man pub in London, plans to take over the space for a bar and restaurant named the Cloverfield.

More restaurant news:

Yours Truly is now serving weekday lunch in Venice. The menu includes a dry-aged beef burger, Nashville shrimp sandwich and burrata tartine with a sesame loaf from Gjusta.

Jason Neroni, the chef at the Rose Venice, is taking over the recently closed A-Frame space in Culver City for a new restaurant planning to open this year.