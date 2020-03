Here are the cuts of poultry and meat that are ideal for freezing and the best ways to use them:

Chicken

Best cuts to freeze: bone-in, skin-on thighs; whole chicken legs

Best techniques: braising; stewing

Tuscan chicken stew Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4

Duck

Best cut to freeze: bone-in, skin-on legs

Best techniques: braising; stewing; confit

Duck rillettes Time 4 hours 30 minutes Yields Makes about 2 cups

Fabiolus Cafe duck ragu Time 2 hours 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Duck tacos Time 2 hours Yields Serves 4 to 6

Beef and veal

Best cuts to freeze: ground meat (80/20); short ribs; chuck; shank; shoulder blade; brisket; rump roast; cheeks; oxtails; veal shanks

Best techniques: braising; stewing; meatballs

Monday meatballs Time 2 hours 15 minutes Yields Serves 6

Beef daube Time 5 hours Yields Serves 6 to 8

Coffee'd brisket Time 4 hours 15 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Osso buco from Mi Piace Restaurant Time 2 hours 20 minutes Yields Serves 6

Pork

Best cuts to freeze: ground meat (75/25); bone-in shoulder (Boston butt); belly

Best techniques: braising; stewing; slow-roasting; dumpling filling

Pork dumplings Time 2 hours Yields Makes 80 dumplings

Badmaash Goan Pork Curry Time About 4 hours plus marinating time Yields Serves 10 to 12

Lamb

Best cuts to freeze: ground (70/30); shoulder (whole and thick chops); shanks

Best techniques: braising; stewing; meatballs or patties

Mongolian lamb patties Time 55 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6 (makes 16 patties)

Pomegranate braised lamb Time 2 hours 35 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Spoon lamb Time 2 hours 45 minutes Yields Serves 4