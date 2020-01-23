Keto Brine-Braised Chicken Thighs With Kale and Avocado

Season the chicken thighs all over with pepper, then arrange skin side up in a 2 ½-quart shallow baking dish wide enough for there to be a little room between each thigh. Scatter the olives around the chicken and then pour their brine over everything. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest from the lemon in strips and scatter them around the chicken. Chop the lemon into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding any seeds, then scatter them around the chicken as well. Drizzle everything with the olive oil.