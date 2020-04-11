25 restaurant-markets in Los Angeles where you can shop for groceries

Many Los Angeles restaurants have reinvented themselves as one-stop markets for prepared food, fresh produce, pantry staples and household items during the coronavirus shutdown.

Menus, hours of operation and other details are subject to change, so check with restaurants directly to see what’s available. This list is not exhaustive and will be updated.

Beverly Hills

Maude

Chef Curtis Stone has reconfigured his Beverly Hills restaurant into a marketplace selling prepared food (soups, salads, baked goods) and grocery items. Check the restaurant’s Instagram for daily specials.

212 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 859-3418, mauderestaurant.com

Downtown

Poppy + Rose

Comfort food still reigns at this downtown L.A. breakfast and lunch café, but the restaurant is also selling fruit, produce and sundry grocery items available for takeout and delivery. Call ahead to have your items ready for pickup.

765 Wall St., Los Angeles, (213) 995-7799, poppyandrosela.com

East Hollywood

Kismet

The all-day restaurant is selling produce, meat, dairy, bread and prepared food items such as labneh and chicken schnitzel. Wine and beer are also available. Order online at Kismet Goods and allow one hour for pickup. Call when you arrive for contact-free curbside delivery.

4648 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 409-0404, kismetla.com



A produce box from Kismet. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Eastside

Casa Fina

The Boyle Heights Mexican restaurant has added grocery items to its La Tiendita menu, including dairy, eggs, produce, beans, rice, hand-made tortillas, various condiments and snacks, toilet paper and more. It’s offering free grocery delivery for customers within a five-mile radius. Browse the menu on the restaurant’s website and call to place an order.

1842 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, (323) 604-9592, casafinarestaurant.com

Sara’s Market

The City Terrace market was never officially a restaurant, but it’s become a notable neighborhood hub for local indie food products and pop-up restaurants. Groceries include Kernel of Truth tortillas, Evil Cooks hibiscus jam, Tijuana Freddy’s salsa, and a large selection of local beer and wine. You’ll also find rice, beans, paper products and walls of snacks, and the occasional food pop-up outside.

3455 City Terrace Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 268-6809

Nathaniel Muñoz is the general manager and sommelier at Bodega Avalon in Echo Park. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Echo Park

Bar Avalon (Bodega Avalon)

The Echo Park restaurant has reinvented itself as Bodega Avalon, offering take-away versions of menu items (including its all-day Caesar salad and excellent beef tongue Reuben sandwich) and grocery items. The shop is selling various types of dry goods (flour, rice, grains, pastas); Clark Street bread; wild fish from Yokose seafood; farm-raised beef, pork and duck; and a large selection of wine and beer. Call or email nathaniel@baravalon.com to arrange for delivery.

2112 Sunset Blvd., Suite K, Los Angeles, (213) 908-5352, baravalon.com



Historic Filipinotown

Porridge + Puffs

The new provisions shop at Minh Phan’s Historic Filipinotown restaurant is stocked with hot sauce, cold brew, pickles, sesame oil, jams, bulk grains and other food items. There is also a takeaway menu of made-to-order porridge bowls, banh mi and vegetable dishes.

2801 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 908-5313, porridgeandpuffs.com

Hollywood

Gwen

The butcher counter is open at Curtis Stone’s second restaurant. The marketplace, open daily, is selling prepared meals, produce boxes, select butcher cuts, dairy items, pantry staples, and wine and beer. The restaurant, which is offering takeout and delivery through various apps, encourages customers to subscribe to a marketplace newsletter with daily updates about what’s for sale.

6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 946-7500, gwenla.com

Long Beach

Rasselbock

You can now pick up a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs and some bratwurst at Long Beach’s German kitchen and beer garden. The restaurant offers a broad selection of meats, produce, dairy products and dry goods. The menu is posted on the restaurant’s website. If you place your order before 3 p.m., you can pick up your order the next day.

4020 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 912-4949, rasselbocklb.com

Los Feliz

All Time

Los Feliz’s popular neighborhood restaurant is selling various “grocery survival kits,” including a $250 meat box with eggs, milk, two steaks, lamb ragu, pasta, potatoes, greens, bread, olive oil, hot sauce, coffee and two rolls of toilet paper. There are also vegetarian, fish and wine boxes available. Various grocery and prepared food items are also available for pickup or delivery. See the complete menu and place an order on the restaurant’s website.

2040 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 660-3868, alltimelosangeles.com

Little Dom’s

The cozy Italian spot in Los Feliz has a “pan-Domic” menu that includes daily $25 three-course meals; a la carte hot food to-go; dry goods (flour, grains, rice); farm eggs; and a variety of produce. Order online for pickup or delivery.

2128 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 661-0055, littledoms.com



San Gabriel Valley

Yang’s Kitchen

The Alhambra counter-service spot, which has earned a following for its beef noodle soup and scallion pancakes, has become Yang’s Kitchen & Market. It’s selling locally sourced whole chicken, produce, farm eggs, Koshihikari brown and white rice, bread, prepared food items and more. Keep an eye out on the restaurant’s Instagram page for takeout specials like a whole roast dinner. Order through the restaurant’s online store and schedule a time for pickup.

112 W. Main St., Alhambra, (626) 281-1035, yangskitchen.la

Julienne

The now-closed restaurant patio was a popular spot for ladies who lunch during the week. The restaurant’s adjacent bakery and marketplace is stocked with the restaurant’s signature sandwiches and salads all prepackaged in the deli case along with eggs, milk, cheese, produce boxes, flour, sugar, yeast, toilet paper and paper towels. Email order@julienne.us or call it in. Orders are available for curbside pickup, in store pickup and delivery.

2649 Mission St., San Marino, (626) 441-2290, www.juliennetogo.com



Silver Lake

Wood Silver Lake

The Silver Lake Italian restaurant is known best for its excellent Neapolitan pizzas and handmade pasta. You can still order both, along with a selection of fresh produce, dry pasta and rice, milk and toilet paper, gloves and bleach. You can also pick up marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and pizza dough to bake at home. The full menu is available on the restaurant website. Email info@woodsilverlake.com or call to place an order for pickup or delivery.

2861 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 667-9940, woodsilverlake.com

David Fuerte of Whittier, owner of Masataco, has converted the dining-room of his restaurant into a stock room during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Southeast L.A.

Masataco

This Whittier taco shop is selling beans, rice, tortillas, toilet paper, hand sanitizer – and even KN95 respirator masks . Owner David Fuerte frequently updates the restaurant’s Instagram page with information on new items and availability. All items must be picked up in person.

14103 Lambert Road, Whittier, (562) 632-1304



West Adams

Open Face Food Shop

The Danish sandwich shop is offering a daily menu of “hygge-to-go” family meals. Recently the selection included a turkey roulade dinner; rack of lamb; and homemade banana bread. The restaurant is also selling farmers market produce boxes ranging in price from $40 to $55. Place your order on the restaurant’s website for curbside pickup only.

5577 W. Adams Blvd., (855) 676-3223, openfacefoodshop.com



Westside

Birdie G’s

Jeremy Fox’s Santa Monica restaurant now has a deli meats and larder section of the menu. You can find corned brisket and rosemary pork loin ham by the pound, house-made dressings and sauces by the pint or cup, pasta, flour, sugar, yeast and seasoning blends. Prepared food is also available, with all items listed online. Call or use an app for delivery or curbside pickup.

2421 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 310-3616, www.birdiegsla.com/takeout-menu

Röckenwagner Market

Hans and Patti Röckenwagner are selling locally sourced eggs, milk, pasta and cheese as well as produce boxes from County Line Harvest out of their Mar Vista cafe. You can also pick up bread, pastries and a selection of prepared foods. Order online for pickup and delivery.

12835 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 577-0747, rockenwagnermarket.com/collections

Lady & Larder

The Westside cheese shop, known for its flower-splayed cheese-and-cured-meat boards, is now home to Lady Bodega. Stop by for takeaway cheese and fruit boxes; cured meats; local fruit, produce and flowers; and a wide array of cheeses. Sandwiches and salads are available for takeout. Owner Sarah Hendrix works closely with growers, turning the shop into a popular hub for produce boxes. Check the website for instructions on how to order and pickup.

3759 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 313-4719, ladyandlarder.com

BiiBiip Mediterranean

This Culver City spot has a menu of produce, meat, seafood and prepared food items, including falafel, saffron rice and hummus. You can order online or by calling the restaurant. Delivery and takeout are available.

9622 Venice Blvd., Culver City, (424) 603-4402, biibiip.com

Huckleberry

The popular Santa Monica café and bakery sells $30 farmers market produce boxes; pantry essentials such as flour and sugar; home baking kits; family-size takeout meals and more. Order on the restaurant’s website for pickup or delivery.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com

West Hollywood

Otus Thai Kitchen and Coffee

In addition to the full prepared food menu, this West Hollywood Thai restaurant is selling flour, oat milk, eggs, a small selection of fresh produce, beer and gloves. The grocery items are listed on Doordash and Postmates. Call or use a delivery app for pickup or delivery.

1253 N. La Brea Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 969-8611, otuskitchen.com



Multiple Locations

Bacari

The Playa del Rey, Glendale and West 3rd Street locations of this family-owned Mediterranean restaurant are now selling fresh produce, butter, cheese, milk, eggs, bacon, frozen beef and chicken, beans, grains, flour, pasta, rice, bread, select paper products and bleach. Available products are listed via Postmates. Call ahead or use Postmates for pickup or delivery.

Multiple locations. www.eatwithbacari.com

Go Get Em Tiger

The popular Los Angeles coffee bar has launched Go Get Em Pantry, selling staples (butter, flour, sugar, active dry yeast), prepared food items, breads and baked goods and more. Of course, various specialty coffees are also on offer. Currently grocery and pantry items are available for pickup at five locations. Customers must place orders using the coffee shop’s app.

Various locations, gget.com

HomeState

The Texas-style taco joint is offering its popular breakfast tacos for takeout, and has added a “general store” grocery menu available at its Highland Park and Hollywood locations. The extensive selection includes tortillas, beans, meat, dairy, local produce and fruit. You can also stock up on toilet paper. Groceries are available for pickup or delivery. Browse the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Various locations, myhomestate.com

