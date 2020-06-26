Smoky Salsa de Chipotle

Turn a gas burner to high heat or heat a grill to high. Using heatproof tongs, place the tomatoes over the open flame and cook, turning as needed for even charring, until blackened and tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the charred tomatoes to a blender and add the chipotle chiles, lemon juice and cumin. Season with salt. Blend until smooth, occasionally pushing down the tomatoes toward the blade if needed to break them up.