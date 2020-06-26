Smoky Salsa de Chipotle
Chipotles in adobo make for a tomato salsa that’s tangy, smoky and slightly sweet with a kick of heat. They can be purchased canned as whole chiles in sauce. Here, they’re blended with smoky charred tomatoes. Use more or fewer chiles for a milder or spicier salsa.
Turn a gas burner to high heat or heat a grill to high. Using heatproof tongs, place the tomatoes over the open flame and cook, turning as needed for even charring, until blackened and tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the charred tomatoes to a blender and add the chipotle chiles, lemon juice and cumin. Season with salt. Blend until smooth, occasionally pushing down the tomatoes toward the blade if needed to break them up.
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the chipotle salsa to the pan (pouring away from you to avoid spattering). Cook the salsa, stirring often, until it starts to turn a deep red color and thickens and bubbles, 5 to 10 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool, then mix in the cilantro.
