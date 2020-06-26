Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Smoky Salsa de Chipotle

30 minutes
Makes about 3 cups
Jocelyn Ramirez's Salsa de Chipotle.
(Zohra Banon)
1

Turn a gas burner to high heat or heat a grill to high. Using heatproof tongs, place the tomatoes over the open flame and cook, turning as needed for even charring, until blackened and tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the charred tomatoes to a blender and add the chipotle chiles, lemon juice and cumin. Season with salt. Blend until smooth, occasionally pushing down the tomatoes toward the blade if needed to break them up.

2

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the chipotle salsa to the pan (pouring away from you to avoid spattering). Cook the salsa, stirring often, until it starts to turn a deep red color and thickens and bubbles, 5 to 10 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool, then mix in the cilantro.

Adapted from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez.
Make Ahead:
The salsa can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

Jocelyn Ramirez
