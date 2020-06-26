Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos

Remove the hard pit from the shreddable jackfruit flesh with a knife. Remove any seed pods from the flesh and add them to the pile of cores. Shred the jackfruit flesh into a medium bowl. Finely chop the cores and seed pods until they are similar in texture to the flesh and add to the bowl, along with the oil, cumin, oregano, pepper flakes, half of the orange juice and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Mix well.