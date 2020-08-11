Jeremy Fox's Sliced Kirby Pickles
These pickles make for a great snack or side dish for burgers and sandwiches. This recipe appears in Jeremy Fox’s book “On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.”
Cut the cucumbers on a mandoline into ¼-inch slices. In a large bowl, toss the slices with the salt until combined. Cover with just enough ice to completely cover and let sit for 3 hours. The ice will be mostly melted by the end.
Drain the cucumbers and transfer to a nonreactive bowl. Add the onion, garlic and dill and toss to combine.
In a medium pot, combine the vinegar, 1 cup water, sugar, mustard seeds and black pepper and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Once the sugar has dissolved, pour the mixture over the cucumbers and let everything cool to room temperature. Divide the pickles and their pickling liquid evenly among 4 clean pint jars. Screw on the lids fingertip-tight, then refrigerate for at least a day.
