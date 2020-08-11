Jeremy Fox's sliced Kirby pickles.

In a medium pot, combine the vinegar, 1 cup water, sugar, mustard seeds and black pepper and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Once the sugar has dissolved, pour the mixture over the cucumbers and let everything cool to room temperature. Divide the pickles and their pickling liquid evenly among 4 clean pint jars. Screw on the lids fingertip-tight, then refrigerate for at least a day.