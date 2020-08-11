Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pickled Jalapeños

30 minutes
Makes 1 pint jar
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until light golden brown at the edges, about 3 minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the jalapeños, bay leaf, oregano, piloncillo and salt. Cook, stirring until the sugar melts, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar and ¼ cup water and bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the jalapeños are khaki green and almost tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Transfer to a bowl to serve immediately or to a jar to use later. To jar, carefully spoon the solids into a pint jar, then pour in the liquid. If needed, add enough water to barely cover the solids. Screw on the lid fingertip-tight, then cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Make Ahead:
The pickled jalapeños can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

