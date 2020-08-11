Preserved Lemon Cilantro-Scallion Paste

If using a mortar and pestle, pound the preserved lemon with the pepitas, garlic and salt until roughly smashed. Add the scallions and cilantro and pound into a coarse paste, then stir in the oil and soy sauce. If using a food processor, pulse the pepitas, garlic and salt to coarsely grind. Add the scallion and cilantro and pulse into a coarse paste, scraping the bowl as needed. With the machine running, add the oil and soy sauce. Stir in more oil for a runnier sauce if desired, then season to taste with soy and salt.