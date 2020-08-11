Preserved Lemon Cilantro-Scallion Paste
Zesty and bursting with flavor, this condiment can brighten any dish, including soups. Like the traditional Italian pesto it is inspired by, it’s great on pasta too. Lemons are milder than limes, so add lime juice if you’ve got some when using preserved lemon.
Heat the seeds in a small pan over medium-low heat and toss every couple of minutes until toasted and light golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes for pepitas. Transfer to a shallow dish to cool.
If using a mortar and pestle, pound the preserved lemon with the pepitas, garlic and salt until roughly smashed. Add the scallions and cilantro and pound into a coarse paste, then stir in the oil and soy sauce. If using a food processor, pulse the pepitas, garlic and salt to coarsely grind. Add the scallion and cilantro and pulse into a coarse paste, scraping the bowl as needed. With the machine running, add the oil and soy sauce. Stir in more oil for a runnier sauce if desired, then season to taste with soy and salt.
