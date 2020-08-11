Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Preserved Lemon Cilantro-Scallion Paste

25 minutes
Makes about 2 cups
Preserved lemon cilantro-scallion paste from Jessica Wang.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the seeds in a small pan over medium-low heat and toss every couple of minutes until toasted and light golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes for pepitas. Transfer to a shallow dish to cool.

2

If using a mortar and pestle, pound the preserved lemon with the pepitas, garlic and salt until roughly smashed. Add the scallions and cilantro and pound into a coarse paste, then stir in the oil and soy sauce. If using a food processor, pulse the pepitas, garlic and salt to coarsely grind. Add the scallion and cilantro and pulse into a coarse paste, scraping the bowl as needed. With the machine running, add the oil and soy sauce. Stir in more oil for a runnier sauce if desired, then season to taste with soy and salt.

Variations:
Nut Butter Paste: Substitute ¼ cup seed or nut butter for the pepitas or sesame seeds.
Make Ahead:
The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week or frozen for 3 to 4 months.
