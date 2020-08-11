Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Verduras Encurtidas

1 hour 30 minutes, plus overnight pickling
Makes 4 pint jars
Verduras encurtidas
(Claudette Zepeda)
1

Divide the jalapeños and onion evenly among four clean glass pint jars, then divide the root vegetables among the jars.

2

Combine the vinegar, garlic, chiles, bay leaf, star anise, oregano, salt, peppercorns and 1 cup water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove from the heat. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, divide the chiles de arbol and garlic evenly among the jars. Carefully ladle the hot liquid with its remaining aromatics into the jars, dividing evenly (about ⅔ cup per jar). Using a narrow spoon, gently jiggle the vegetables to help the spices sink in the brine.

3

Let sit uncovered for 30 minutes, then top off each jar with ⅓ cup cold water. Screw on the lids fingertip-tight and refrigerate for at least 1 day before serving.

Make Ahead:
The verduras encurtidas can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

Claudette Zepeda
Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes