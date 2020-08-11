Verduras Encurtidas
You can pickle a mix of any root vegetables, including small potatoes, carrots, radishes, golden beets, rutabaga and kohlrabi. Serve with anything rich, including tacos and grilled meat.
Divide the jalapeños and onion evenly among four clean glass pint jars, then divide the root vegetables among the jars.
Combine the vinegar, garlic, chiles, bay leaf, star anise, oregano, salt, peppercorns and 1 cup water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove from the heat. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, divide the chiles de arbol and garlic evenly among the jars. Carefully ladle the hot liquid with its remaining aromatics into the jars, dividing evenly (about ⅔ cup per jar). Using a narrow spoon, gently jiggle the vegetables to help the spices sink in the brine.
Let sit uncovered for 30 minutes, then top off each jar with ⅓ cup cold water. Screw on the lids fingertip-tight and refrigerate for at least 1 day before serving.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.