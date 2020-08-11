Verduras encurtidas

Combine the vinegar, garlic, chiles, bay leaf, star anise, oregano, salt, peppercorns and 1 cup water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove from the heat. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, divide the chiles de arbol and garlic evenly among the jars. Carefully ladle the hot liquid with its remaining aromatics into the jars, dividing evenly (about ⅔ cup per jar). Using a narrow spoon, gently jiggle the vegetables to help the spices sink in the brine.