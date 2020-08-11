Minh Phan's bread-and-butter pickles

Wash the cucumbers well, then trim off the ends and discard. Think about how you want to use the pickles to determine the cut. For hamburgers, slice into thin rounds. A specialty crinkle-cut knife is really fun because it creates extra nooks and crannies to soak up the pickling flavors. For banh mi or hoagie sandwiches, cut into long wedges or batons. For grain bowls or salads or as a side to barbecued meats, think of the shapes and sizes of other items and cut shapes to complement them. I prefer a roll cut, where I cut off a chunk at an angle, then rotate the cucumber a quarter turn and cut at an angle again. Toss the cut cucumbers with the salt in a large bowl. Cover with ice and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to a day.