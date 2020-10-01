Chayote Kimchi
This variation of traditional kkakdugi kimchi replaces Korean radish with chayote, which is just as crunchy but with a little added sweetness. Chayote kimchi works well as a crisp and spicy side dish.
Cut the chayotes in half lengthwise and remove the seeds by scooping them out with a spoon. Cut the chayotes into ½-inch cubes and transfer to a large bowl along with the salt. Mix well and let sit for 30 minutes at room temperature, stirring every 10 minutes to evenly distribute the salt.
Pour the accumulated liquid into a blender by setting a sieve over a blender and pouring the chayotes into the sieve. Return the chayotes to the bowl and add the garlic, ginger, onion and fish sauce to the blender. Blend on high speed until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add to the chayotes, along with the scallions and gochugaru. Mix by hand, wearing disposable gloves if you’d like, until evenly coated.
Transfer to a 64-ounce jar or other airtight container. Press down the kimchi and cover tightly. You can serve it right away or refrigerate it for at least 3 days to ferment. To ferment more quickly, keep at room temperature for 1 day if the kitchen is warm or a few days if temperate. The kimchi is fermented when it tastes sour.
