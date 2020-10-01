Mak Kimchi
In this version of traditional baechu kimchi, napa cabbage is precut into bite-size portions, making it the convenient choice for the regular kimchi consumer — especially if you don’t mind eating straight out of the jar.
Slice the cabbage in eighths lengthwise, then slice each section into 2-inch pieces. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with the salt. Massage so that the salt is spread evenly. Let stand at room temperature, giving it a massage every 30 minutes for a total of 1 1/2 hours.
Combine the rice flour and sugar with ½ cup water in a medium saucepan and set over a low flame. Heat, stirring to dissolve the flour and sugar; do not boil. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature. Add the pepper flakes, salted shrimp, fish sauce, raw shrimp, garlic and ginger. Mix well and set aside.
When your cabbage is done salting, rinse it well in a colander to remove excess salt. Let the cabbage drain in the colander to remove water. Transfer to a large bowl, with the sauce, radish, onion, scallions and chives and minari if using. Using your hands (wear disposable gloves if you’d like), mix well to coat all the vegetables evenly with the spicy sauce.
Pack the mixture tightly into sterilized glass jars, leaving an inch of head space and no air bubbles anywhere in the jar. Keep at room temperature out of direct sunlight for 1 to 2 days to let it start to ferment. Keep the lid on loosely to allow gases to escape.
After a few days of fermenting, put the jar in the refrigerator, where the fermentation will slow. Try a piece in a few days if you like your kimchi fresh. Give it another week if you like it more fermented.
