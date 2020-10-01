Radishes and napa cabbage swim in a cool brine in this popular summertime kimchi. Nabak kimchi takes on an orange-red hue and slight heat, thanks to gochugaru (red chili pepper).

As a side dish, put about ½ cup of nabak kimchi, including brine, into individual bowls. Eat with spoons. The refreshing and crunchy side dish goes well with Korean barbecue or other grilled meats. To eat as a main dish, pour between one and two cups of nabak kimchi over thin wheat, buckwheat or rice noodles. Add a hard-boiled egg cut in half on top for protein, or other garnishes such as cucumber.