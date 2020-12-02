Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

California citrus brightens these rich Midwestern dessert squares

Jess Stephens' creamy, rich "gooey butter cake" squares.
(Portrait by Christina House / Los Angeles Times; cookie photo by Silvia Razgova / For The Times; food and prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, home-style cookie that reflects the contributor’s memories of holidays past.

Jess Stephens

Former Pastry Chef of Onda

Everybody has their weakness — that one thing that takes you by surprise. For my dad, it’s gooey butter cake, because his mom made them all the time.

It’s a very common sweet with lots of families in St. Louis, where I’m from. It’s a cookie on steroids. There’s a lot of dairy and sugar — gotta respect the commitment.

Advertisement

This is quite a different recipe than the original. I took the sugar down a lot and some of the dairy. Of course, I couldn’t help but add in some California citrus to brighten it up.

All the years I worked in restaurants and missed the holidays, my dad would always say, “Can you put these in the mail?” He had a modest upbringing and doesn’t eat dessert, so these were always a real treat. They make him happy.

— As told to Ben Mims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Gooey Butter Cake, from a recipe by Jess Stephens of Onda (now closed), photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Gooey Butter Cake Squares

1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 2 dozen
Advertisement

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement