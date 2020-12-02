Gooey Butter Cake Squares.

Make the cake base: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle (or in a large bowl and using a hand mixer), whisk together the flour, sugar, cornstarch, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add the butter, egg and oil and beat on low speed until the dough comes together and there are no dry patches of flour remaining. Scrape the dough into the prepared baking pan and reserve the bowl (no need to wash it). Use your fingers or a small silicone spatula to press the dough evenly over the bottom of the pan.