Food

Everything you need to know about preserving fruit in Southern California

Marianna Fierro / For The Times

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
“L.A. in a Jar” is a four-part series on preserving fruit at home throughout the seasons in Southern California, complete with helpful tips and guidance on everything you need to know about making and using fruit preserves, plus master recipes for stone fruit jam, apple butter, citrus marmalade and berry jelly.

Making jam is how I like to relax. Others may get massages, go hiking or do yoga. I prefer meditatively chopping, and then lazily stirring, fruit in a big pot until it’s thick and takes on the sheen of silk. I got into jam-making as a kid because I loved eating it so much. Whether it was strawberry Smuckers, muscadine jelly from an artisan near my hometown in Mississippi, or an apple butter or peach jam from that “country store” restaurant, my sweet tooth called for preserves, so I yearned to learn to make them myself.

I’ve learned a lot about making preserves from years of cooking. I’ve made great preserves and really bad preserves — ones that set too soft and ones that were completely burned on the bottom. I’ve read just about every book on the subject and used their recipes to see how each approaches the art of mixing raw fruit, sugar and lemon juice into a luscious, spreadable fruit preserve.

Preserving fruit may seem like an intimidating undertaking akin to baking bread but, well, you learned all about sourdough last year during the pandemic, so why not learn how to make the best stuff to spread on it and see how much easier it is to make than bread? Whether it’s a stone fruit jam with lots of tart chunks of fruit, a smooth and rich apple butter, a bitter marmalade mottled with citrus peel or a glistening jewel-like berry jelly, preserving fruit is the best way to keep the best produce in the country around a little longer in your kitchen than it stays in the markets.

In Los Angeles, we track the seasons not by looking at the sky or thermometer but by looking at the produce stands at the markets. Through the year, most of the produce changes so much and so quickly that it may seem as if you’re shopping at a totally new site with each visit to your neighborhood market. And whether you live here or are visiting, you’ve no doubt stopped by a farmers market to gasp and gawk at the wonderful fruit and on impulse bought a lot more than you can deal with, drugged by all the heady aromas and beautiful colors. That’s where making preserves comes into play. And it’s a California pastime that everyone, no matter the skill level or interest, should experience at least once in their life.

To show you how easy it is for the home cook to make, we’ve created four issues that highlight different forms of fruit preserves — stone fruit jam in summer, apple butter in autumn, citrus marmalade in winter and berry jelly in late spring — complete with the basic steps and tips to get it done, but without all the extra information that can make preserving fruit seem intimidating or boring.

My hope is to convince you that preserving is actually quite easy and enjoyable, and as low-maintenance as cooking a marinara sauce. The best part? You control the ingredients, which is important in a homemade version of a store-bought product typically rife with artificial sweeteners and subpar fruit. I’ll tell you what equipment you need to make preserves (I can practically guarantee you already own it all), how to make it with no recipe (you can memorize it) and how the preserves you make will last a long time without having to can them (your fridge is your friend!).

This is not a manual for the professional business owner or anyone looking to sell their product. This is a no-nonsense guide for casual home cooks, curious market shoppers, novice fruit fanatics and anyone else who just wants to learn a new, delicious skill that’s more fun and rewarding than making your 100th loaf of sourdough.

Spring | How to make berry jelly

Here’s how you can turn the spring’s best blackberries, blueberries and strawberries into jelly.

In the last installment of the L.A. in a Jar series, Ben Mims shows how to make jams and jellies out of berries

A breakfast scene with blackberry jelly with Amaro bitters

Recipe: Blackberry jelly with amaro

A breakfast scene with English muffins and Summer Pudding Jam made of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries

Recipe: Summer pudding jam

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, May 25, 2022: A still life with berries used for jams in Ben Mims' last installment of "L.A. In a Jar" series photographed on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Los Angeles Times' test-kitchen studios in El Segundo, Cali. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, Prop Styling / Jennifer Sacks) Assignment ID: 960871

Your step-by-step guide

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, May 25, 2022: A step in making blackberry jelly with Amaro bitters - checking the thickness and texture of the jam - for Ben MimsO last installment of OL.A. In a JarO series photographed on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Los Angeles TimesO test-kitchen studio in El Segundo, Cali. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, Prop Styling / Jennifer Sacks) Assignment ID: 960871

Make your own pectin at home

Summer | How to make stone fruit jam

It’s easy to transform summer’s delectable peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots into jam.

illustration of peaches, apricots, cherries and plums

Stone Fruit jam Video Thumb

Watch Ben Mims show you how to make stone fruit jam

Master recipe: Stone fruit jam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 5, 2021: Step-by-step jam-cooking guide: step four - what does a mixture of chopped fruit, sugar, lemon juice and a touch of salt looks like when done cooking into a jam, for a July Jam Guide story by Ben Mims, photographed on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova, Additional Prop Styling / Sean Bradley, Food styling / Ben Mims) ATTN: 804045-la-fo-cooking-jams

A step-by-step guide to cooking stone fruit jam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 5, 2021: Essential equipment - an enameled cast-iron pot, a wooden spoon, a large spoon with a small bowl (for skimming), and a ladle for a July Jam Guide story by Ben Mims, photographed on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova, Additional Prop Styling / Sean Bradley, Food styling / Ben Mims) ATTN: 804045-la-fo-cooking-jams

The only tools you’ll need

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 5, 2021: A selection of stone fruit - plums, pluots, nectarines, apricots, and peaches photographed on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles, for a July Jam Guide story by Ben Mims. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova, Additional Prop Styling / Sean Bradley) ATTN: 804045-la-fo-cooking-jams

How to select the best fruit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 5, 2021: Spices like vanilla bean, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaf, which can be used as flavoring in jams, photographed on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles, for a July Jam Guide story by Ben Mims. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova, Additional Prop Styling / Sean Bradley) ATTN: 804045-la-fo-cooking-jams

Ingredients to prep your fruit

A spoon of jam

What to look for while cooking

illustration of pectin

A primer on pectin

Illustration of a plate

The plate test: How to tell when it’s done

illustration of cherries

Cherries? They’re the pits!

What to do with the jam you make

Fall | How to make apple butter

Smooth and luscious, apple butter is the food of fall.

An illustration of several apples

BOYLE HEIGHTS OCT. 6, 2021: Apple Butter photographed for the "L.A. in a Jar" series for the Los Angeles Times Food section.

Master recipe: Apple Butter

BOYLE HEIGHTS OCT. 6, 2021: Apple Butter photographed for the "L.A. in a Jar" series for the Los Angeles Times Food section.

How making apple butter is different from making jam

Bake your apple butter

BOYLE HEIGHTS OCT. 6, 2021: The Quince apples photographed for the "L.A. in a Jar" series for the Los Angeles Times Food section.

The appeal of quince

Winter | How to make citrus marmalade

A primer on how to make marmalade and the best fruit to use for it.

Lead illustration for L.A. in a Jar Citrus Marmalade.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 19, 2022: (L) Oro-Blanco grapefruit marmalade in a jar and Seville-orage marmalade served on bread and butter, photographed for the January "LA in A Jar" story by Ben Mims, on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at Proplink Studios in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times, Prop Styling / Jennifer Sacks, Photo Assistant / Olliver Leighton)

Master recipe: Orange marmalade

LOS ANGELES-CA-DECEMBER 30, 2021: Sonoko Sakai, a Japanese cooking instructor and cookbook author, makes oro blanco marmalade at home in Highland Park on Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Oro blanco marmalade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 19, 2022: Step-by-step citrus marmalade-cooking guide: checking the texture of cooked Seville-oranges marmalade for the January "LA in A Jar" story by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at Proplink Studios in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times, Prop Styling / Jennifer Sacks, Photo Assistant / Olliver Leighton)

Your step-by-step guide

Sonoko Sakai, a Japanese cooking instructor and cookbook author, makes oro blanco marmalade

What is marmalade? Here’s a handy explainer

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

