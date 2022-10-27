José Andrés brings a new rooftop restaurant and bar to a historic downtown building

More José Andrés

Following the opening of multiple downtown Los Angeles restaurants and bars, chef and humanitarian José Andrés is set to debut another restaurant in the neighborhood next year. The as-yet-unnamed restaurant and bar will occupy the rooftop of the historic Trust Building — where fellow celebrity chef Curtis Stone was previously announced to open a restaurant with his brother — and is expected to launch by the end of 2023.

Andrés, who also spearheads international-aid nonprofit World Central Kitchen, previously operated the Bazaar and Somni in Beverly Hills until their closures in 2020. In July, Andrés and his hospitality group returned to Los Angeles with two restaurants, two cocktail bars and a poolside lounge in downtown’s Conrad hotel, with steakhouse Bazaar Meat expected to open in the second half of 2023 within the Grand.

The new Andrés restaurant is set to open on the rooftop of the Art Deco Trust Building, seen here in 2019. (Mel Melcon /Los Angeles Times)

“What José always says is, ‘I feed the few and the many,’” said Sam Bakhshandehpour, president of the José Andrés Group. “We said, ‘You know what, if we’re making a bet on L.A., we’ve established a foothold in downtown, let’s continue to expand.” Bakhshandehpour compares the neighborhood-targeted expansion plan to the early days of Andrés’ investment in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Penn Quarter, where he now operates multiple restaurants. News of the Trust Building’s restoration has previously propelled discussion of revival in the historic corridor and greater downtown area.

A recently launched media company under the Andrés umbrella also will be housed in the Trust Building. More L.A. restaurants from Andrés could open eventually, perhaps on the Westside, Bakhshandehpour says, but for now the focus remains downtown at the Conrad, the Grand and now the Trust Building.

433 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, joseandres.com

Advertisement

Kaviar Room

Offering classic maki and opulent sushi alike, Old Town Pasadena restaurant Kaviar has opened a location in the Arts District. Its sibling spot has a full alcohol license for cocktails, along with signature items such as toro nigiri topped with uni, caviar, truffle and gold flake. Still overseen by executive chef John Hans Yeo, the menu’s hot dishes include A5 wagyu with truffle butter; uni pasta with quail egg and truffle; and miso-glazed black cod. Fashion designer and creative director Aureta Thomollari, newly a partner in the restaurant, is debuting a caviar room in the space. Kaviar is open in the Arts District from 5 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 6 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Next year, Kaviar is set to expand beyond California with locations in Dallas and Scottsdale.

449 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles, (213) 221-7078, kaviarrestaurants.com

Heavy Handed

The popular smashburgers from food truck and pop-up Heavy Handed can be found in Santa Monica at the first restaurant from owners Danny Gordon and Max Miller. Drawing a line down the block, Heavy Handed opened over the weekend serving its short-rib burger patties topped with American cheese, sauce and house-made bread-and-butter pickles in single, double or triple form, plus new additions of soft-serve cones, loaded (“heavy”) fries and beer and wine. The new location features a walk-up, counter-service format with entirely alfresco seating. Heavy Handed is open Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

2912 Main St., Santa Monica, heavyhanded.la

While the menus and concepts remain separate, a walkway between the two dining rooms connects BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku, the latter of which offers nigiri, robata-style skewers, spicy tuna on crispy rice and entrées such as truffled miso seabass. (Sushi Roku)

BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse, both operated by Innovative Dining Group, have opened under one roof (though they remain separate) at the Manhattan Village shopping center in Manhattan Beach. Sushi Roku serves a range of nigiri, rolls and sashimi along with modern izakaya-inspired fare, while on the other side of the building, BOA Steakhouse offers Japanese Wagyu, dry-aged steaks, salads, crab cakes and sides such as lobster mac ’n’ cheese. The Sushi Roku space seats 100 and includes a patio, a combination sushi and cocktail bar and a digital-art wall that displays NFTs — which are also for sale — while the BOA Steakhouse space seats 160 and hosts its own bar and patio. The dual BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku in Manhattan Beach is open Sunday to Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.