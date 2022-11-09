Green Bean Gratin

Green bean casserole is a nostalgic part of the Thanksgiving table. This updated version is just as comforting — and more delicious: Green beans and sautéed mushrooms are bound with a gratin-style sauce, brightened with lemon juice, accented with nutmeg and loaded with Parmesan so that it’s bubbly with cheese. The traditional topping of fried onions, mixed with more Parmesan, is here. Or omit the fried onions and replace them with ½ cup regular or panko breadcrumbs mixed with 1/2 cup grated Parmesan.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.