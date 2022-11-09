Here’s an easy way to make the best Thanksgiving gravy
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Gravy is the quintessential sauce for your Thanksgiving plate, and this one is a cinch to prepare, whether 20 minutes before you eat or a couple days before. The best gravy is made with great turkey drippings, but if you plan to make the gravy before you roast the turkey, source rendered chicken or duck fat to lend its poultry fat flavor.
Get the recipe:
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.