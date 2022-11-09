Advertisement
Here’s an easy way to make the best Thanksgiving gravy

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Gravy is the quintessential sauce for your Thanksgiving plate, and this one is a cinch to prepare, whether 20 minutes before you eat or a couple days before. The best gravy is made with great turkey drippings, but if you plan to make the gravy before you roast the turkey, source rendered chicken or duck fat to lend its poultry fat flavor.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2022: Gravy prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 1, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Easy Thanksgiving Gravy

20 minutes
Makes 3 1/2 cups
