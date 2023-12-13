Coconut-Pina-Guava Fresca
Yes, you can … use canned juices. Tropical fruit juices and nectars are widely available and deliver major flavor no matter what time of year it is. Guava and coconut are best friends, and Tabasco heats up the relationship.
The brilliance of making a simple syrup is that you can use it for a week and it will inspire. Making your own simple syrup is like making your own chicken stock.
In a rocks glass, stir together the lime juice, pineapple juice, coconut milk, simple syrup, guava nectar, water and Tabasco. Add ice, garnish with a lime slice and serve.
Simple Syrup
In a small saucepan, bring 8 ounces (1 cup) water to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar until it dissolves. Transfer the syrup to a clean bottle or airtight container and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
