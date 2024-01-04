Mandarin Garibaldi

The distinct flavor of Calpico, the Japanese cultured milk drink, and fresh mandarin juice combine to fruity-citrusy, tangy effect. The original Garibaldi cocktail features two ingredients: Campari and orange juice (proportion is everything). The key to any Garibaldi is its texture; it should be properly aerated for fluffiness, or froth. Here the combination of Calpico and mandarin stands in for orange juice, and the Campari is replaced by Martini & Rossi Vibrante nonalcohol aperitivo.