Treat your holiday guests to a walking tour of historic Pasadena

The preservation group Pasadena Heritage offers you and your out-of-town guests an excuse to get out of the house when it hosts walking tours Dec. 30 of two architecturally significant neighborhoods in the city.

The docent-led, exterior-only tours will highlight the Hillcrest neighborhood, home to many grand estates in a variety of architectural styles, and quaint Bungalow Heaven, Pasadena’s oldest and largest Landmark District composed of more than 800 bungalows.

Stops along the way will include large Craftsman homes such as the 1913 Freeman House designed by architects Arthur and Alfred Heineman and the Culbertson and Blacker houses, both designed by Charles and Henry Greene of Gamble House fame.

In addition to the two tours, held twice daily, the event will include a presentation on “Pasadena in the Movies” at Pasadena Heritage headquarters.

Advertisement

The lecture will highlight Pasadena’s representation in films and TV, including “Father of the Bride,” “Batman,” “Chinatown” and even “Gone With the Wind.” Theater-style snacks will be provided as well as a drive-yourself list of the locations featured in the presentation.

The Blacker House will be among the homes featured on a walking tour of the Hillcrest neighborhood on Dec. 30. Note: It is an exterior tour only. (Stefano Paltera/For The Times)

What: Pasadena Heritage walking tours and “Pasadena in the Movies” presentation

When: 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 30

Advertisement

Where: 651 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena

Tickets: Members, $22; general public, $25; pasadenaheritage.org

