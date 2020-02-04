Ruth E. Carter gave T’Challa his look. With H&M, she can do the same for you

She’s dressed Malcolm X, Shaft and the citizens of Wakanda on the big screen, and now, thanks to a just-announced collaboration with H&M, Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter can do the same for you.

The Stockholm-based fast-fashion brand announced the limited-edition Ruth Carter X H&M capsule collection Tuesday morning, describing the 11-piece assortment which includes sweatpants, T-shirts and oversized sweatshirts as having silhouettes inspired by 1990s streetwear and a red, black and green color palette plucked from the Black Liberation flag.

Also know as the Pan-African flag, it’s worth noting that the tri-colored flag was also the inspirational starting point for the color palette of Carl Jones and T.J. Walker’s Cross Colours hip-hop clothing label, the subject of a current exhibition at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

Pieces from the 11-piece Ruth Carter X H&M collection include a T-shirt, from left, bucket hat and sweatpants. The limited-edition collection, which will retail from $12.99 to $39.99, will be available starting Feb. 13. (H&M)

Standout pieces from the Ruth Carter X H&M capsule include a T-shirt printed with the self-affirming slogan “Trust Your Voice, " a cropped top bearing the word “Truth,” and a red bucket hat emblazoned with a circular logo reminiscent of an old-school New York subway token with the letters RCD in the center with “Ruth Costume Design” above it and the slogan, “And that’s the truth, Ruth!,” below it. A supersize version of the logo appears on a red sweatshirt, with smaller versions cropping up on sweatpants, shorts and a tote bag.

It was a year ago this month that Carter, whose costume design efforts on “Malcolm X” and “Amistad” had earned her two previous Oscar nominations, took home an Academy Award — and became the first African American to win a costume design Oscar — for her work on “Black Panther.”

Other films to her credit include “Do the Right Thing,” “Selma,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft” directed by John Singleton. She also happens to be an Oscar nominee this year too, having created the 1970s-era costumes for Eddie Murphy and company in the film “Dolemite Is My Name.”

The Ruth Carter X H&M collection, which will retail from $12.99 to $39.99, is set to hit select H&M stores in the U.S. and hm.com on Feb. 13, according to Tuesday’s announcement, which also noted that in honor of the partnership, H&M has created a scholarship with Carter’s alma mater, Hampton University.